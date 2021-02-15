Update: internet access, censorship, and the Myanmar coup

Breaking: Reports are emerging today, February 15, that another internet shutdown has been ordered for 01:00 — 09:00 local time tomorrow, February 16.

On February 1, a sudden military coup took place in Myanmar. In the weeks following, as people protested, scrambled for information, and attempted to document the events unfurling, authorities flexed their power by arbitrarily shutting down and reinstating the internet, and blocking social media platforms. The latest reported nation-wide shutdown was implemented overnight, and lifted only today, February 15. It accompanied increased military presence, and use of force against demonstrators.

“Censorship and military control over free speech is increasing in Myanmar, as access to information and communication is decreasing dramatically,” said Felicia Anthonio, Campaigner and #KeepItOn Lead at Access Now. “The military continues to weaponize the use of internet shutdowns and censorship in order to quell protests and silence dissent. This is unacceptable and a flagrant violation of human rights laws.”

Last week, in another blow to human rights, the military introduced the draft of an alarming new “cybersecurity” bill with the potential to criminalize many normal acts of online expression, and dampen the efforts of those seeking to provide digital security assistance to civil society and democratically-elected political leaders in the country (see an unofficial translation). This is an incredibly dangerous move, and the international community has a responsibility to stop it in its tracks.

“Myanmar’s draft cybersecurity bill is already instilling a fear of surveillance and being persecuted for what you say and do online. Everyone from journalists to digital security providers to civil society actors — and all those in between — are at risk,” said Raman Jit Singh Chima, Asia-Pacific Policy Director and Senior International Counsel at Access Now. “The gagging of telecom and ICT firms from being able to report on government orders concerning internet shutdowns, web censorship, or user surveillance is very concerning. Given the evolving situation and suppression of free media on the ground, the ability of telecom firms to provide information about the government directives they receive is key”.

Shutdowns and blockings

Access Now has been working closely with local partners and concerned organizations across the world, and although the situation is constantly changing, a number of key disruptions can be confirmed by the #KeepItOn community:

Telcos

The Telenor Group, a Norwegian telco operating in Myanmar publicly listed the government directives they received, citing most recently an order to block IP addresses and URLs yesterday, February 14. However, this transparency has come to an end as the company stated it could no longer disclose this information. This increases the difficulty to confirm disruptions.

Cybersecurity bill

Authorities are attempting to further expand digital repression through a new cybersecurity bill that was circulated within the last 48 hours, with demands for stakeholder input by next week. Problems with the present cybersecurity bill include:

The “hacking” definition is very loosely characterized and could be used against legitimate activity in journalism, digital security, and network measurement; It requires the military approval of private sector cybersecurity teams, at a time when independent digital security access to Myanmar users, journalists, and democratic actors is crucial; and It proposes requirements for online service providers to be licensed; effectively outlining an Internet Content Provider (ICP) license framework — similar to what exists in China.

Civil society and the international community

On February 12, the United Nations held the 29th special session of the Human Rights Council on the human rights implications of the crisis in Myanmar, with civil society voicing concern over the escalating situation. Thirty-nine states co-sponsored the Human rights implications of the crisis in Myanmar resolution, which “calls for the immediate and permanent lifting of restrictions on the internet, telecommunications and social media.”

On February 6, Myanmar civil society organizations published an open letter appealing to internet service providers to ensure, and uphold human rights — a call Access Now vehemently supports.

Demands for change

Access Now and the #KeepItOn coalition joins the increasing calls for action from around the globe, specifically urging the military in Myanmar to:

Put an end to the ongoing disruption of the internet, and restore access to all blocked social media platforms and websites; Allow internet service providers to operate freely by providing open, reliable, and secure access to the internet and digital communications platforms; Withdraw the draft cybersecurity bill and halt all processes leading to its adoption and implementation with immediate effect; and Uphold the fundamental rights of the people of Myanmar, including peaceful assembly and association, freedom of opinion and expression, and access to information.

Sanctions and oversight of businesses operating in Myanmar

Access Now calls on all governments imposing restrictions and sanctions in response to the coup to ensure civil society, members of civilian political parties, and the people of Myanmar alike have access to telecom and ICT services. Sanctions and further restrictions must not prevent the everyday people protesting the coup from using communication tools, or accessing digital security products and services to secure their communications and guard against the junta’s surveillance.

All companies and investors transacting or operating in Myanmar must review their operations for their potential human rights impacts. Relevant governments — whether the United States, EU member states, the UK, Singapore, India, South Korea, Japan, or others — have an obligation to ensure that the businesses they regulate undertake such reviews immediately.